Watch now: City using new technology to tackle tricky water main repair jobs

This residential neighborhood work addressed 11,000 feet of water main.

Narrow lots, old and deep-rooted trees and tight right-of-way spaces made it a prime candidate for the method, he said.

This method didn't require the city to tear up as many yards as it would have otherwise needed to if it installed a replacement pipe, he said.

And it serves as a promising way for repairs needed on cul-de-sacs, where the city would otherwise need to dig up the whole area, including driveways and yards.

Minimizing disruption to a neighborhood provides an incalculable benefit to these projects, which otherwise cost about 10% more per foot of 6-inch water main, he said.

The method requires contractors to receive certification to do it, and to date, local contractors haven't received that, he said.

But the city benefits from MUD's use of cast-in-place pipe jobs because the out-of-state contractor can leverage its work in Omaha to pick up jobs in Lincoln, Beyersdorf said.

The new pipe lasts 50 years on its own.

The city has replaced 7 miles of water main this year and plans to tackle an equal amount next fiscal year, too.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

