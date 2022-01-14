Just In
Watch Now: City officials hold special news conference on COVID-19 situation in Lincoln
- Lincoln Journal Star
The Omaha company hired to study the feasibility of saving the Pershing mural learned it couldn't remove panels of the mural but will instead have to remove just the tiles -- all 173,000 of them.
Lancaster County is considering a plan that would use $12 million in federal stimulus money to expand broadband infrastructure, making it easier for carriers to provide high-speed internet access to rural communities.
City officials will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
The Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing on a resolution to accept the winning design for a new Lincoln flag, an art deco design by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer.
Officials told the City Council that plans for a major expansion of the Haymarket's historic Cotswold building by the J.A. Woollam Co. would help connect a planned downtown park to the area.
A committee recommended 3% raises for elected officials in 2023 — after the general election, though increases for the sheriff, county commissioners and treasurer would be higher.
Matt Schulte, who was a Lincoln Board of Education member from 2015-2019, will run for the Lancaster County Board's District 3 seat, challenging longtime board member Deb Schorr.
Becki Gaston-Wise replaces former Chief Deputy Maura Kelly, who resigned in mid-December.
“The City of Lincoln believes it is necessary for individuals to wear masks to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19,” Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff, said in an email.
Masks are now required at many facilities, while some activities are being suspended.