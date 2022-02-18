Watch Now: City leaders give update on COVID-19 in Lincoln
- Lincoln Journal Star
The alliance launched a drive to collect just over 4,000 signatures needed to put the ordinance passed by the City Council to a vote of the people. The ordinance “defies both common sense and the will of the people,” the group said.
The question now is whether opponents will mount another petition drive, as some opponents who testified indicated was the plan.
City officials will provide an update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
The City Council approved annexing and rezoning 6 acres near 40th Street and Rokeby Road for a hotel and residential units adjacent to a cancer treatment center Bryan Medical Center is building.
GOP officials appealed the Lancaster County election commissioner's finding that state Sen. Adam Morfeld can run for county attorney, asking the court to find he doesn't meet the statutory requirements.
After the issue has been shelved for nearly a decade, the City Council will be asked to consider a broader fairness ordinance, a revision of the city code dealing with equal opportunity including sexual orientation and gender identity protections.
The city wants to create four large inclusive playgrounds, starting with Mahoney Park in 2024 and Antelope Park in 2026. It also would add some inclusive equipment to smaller parks near city rec centers over the next decade.
Proponents think times have changed enough to make success of a new approach to the decades-old fairness ordinance more likely; opponents' concerns haven't changed.
The election commissioner overruled an objection by Republican Party officials contending the state senator didn’t meet the statutory requirements for the ballot because he hasn’t “actively practiced law” for two years.