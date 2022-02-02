Watch Now: City leaders give status update on COVID-19 in Lincoln
The City Council on Monday denied an appeal and approved a special permit allowing a large apartment complex in Dominion at Stevens Creek in northeast Lincoln; neighbors say they'll take it to court.
After the issue has been shelved for nearly a decade, the City Council will be asked to consider a broader fairness ordinance, a revision of the city code dealing with equal opportunity including sexual orientation and gender identity protections.
Lancaster County now tests all people booked into jail for COVID-19, if they'll be staying more than 24 hours
Previously, jail officials housed inmates in small cohorts for 10-14 days, so if they began showing symptoms, they would expose only a small group. The jail population has grown to the point that system was difficult to manage.
Joe Nigro, who has served two four-year terms as Lancaster County Public Defender, has filed for reelection to continue leading the office where he’s worked for 38 years.
Dave Shively, Lancaster County's election commissioner, is buying 70,000 envelopes for absentee ballots for the upcoming primary, a significantly larger number than he purchased for the primary in 2018.
The City Council on Monday signaled its intent to issue millions in bonds so developers of of the Pershing block and a southwest Lincoln affordable housing project can apply for federal tax credits.
City Council hears from residents who oppose apartment complex in their northeast Lincoln neighborhood
Residents who oppose developers' plans to build a 462-unit apartment complex in their neighborhood convinced the City Council to postpone a vote to clarify whether a covenant promising only single-family homes covers that area.
City officials will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively sent a news release Friday reminding potential candidates that the incumbent filing deadline for all federal, state and local offices is on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.