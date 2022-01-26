Just In
Watch Now: City leaders give status update on COVID-19 in Lincoln
The appeals, filed in Lancaster County District Court, seek to overturn the County Board's approval of a special permit.
City Council hears from residents who oppose apartment complex in their northeast Lincoln neighborhood
Residents who oppose developers' plans to build a 462-unit apartment complex in their neighborhood convinced the City Council to postpone a vote to clarify whether a covenant promising only single-family homes covers that area.
Party officials filed an objection with the county election commissioner alleging Adam Morfeld can't run for county attorney because he hasn't "actively" been practicing law. Morfeld called the challenge a "desperate attempt."
The Lincoln City Council voted unanimously (with one member absent) to adopt a new flag, an art deco design by Ed Mejia that won a ReFlag Lincoln contest.
Time capsule discoveries signal a changing downtown landscape with the demolition or renovation of some historical buildings, clearly sooner than some of the dignitaries burying the items thought would happen.
Supporters said the bill would ensure Nebraskans of all faiths could practice their religion freely. But opponents said it would give special legal exemptions to religious people and organizations.
Lincoln has a new city flag, and organizers of the contest to choose it created a design to showcase the diversity of submissions for consideration.
The Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing on a resolution to accept the winning design for a new Lincoln flag, an art deco design by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer.
City officials will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Kristi Egger, a longtime deputy public defender, announced her candidacy for Lancaster County public defender. Public Defender Joe Nigro, who has served two terms, hasn't announced whether he'll run.