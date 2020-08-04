Watch Now: Black Lives Matter protesters dominate city budget hearing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An organized and boisterous stream of people repeatedly called on the Lincoln City Council on Monday to halt Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s budget and defund the police.

Dozens of young, mostly white people, who chanted Black Lives Matter while concluding their remarks, said the proposed budget flies in the face of repeated calls this summer to divert city dollars from the Lincoln Police Department to social services.

“If the budget passes as is, that will show you aren’t listening,” a man who identified himself only as Harrison said.

At a hearing that stretched late into Monday night, several people who addressed the council described the budget as grotesque and horrible and the council and the mayor as oppressors and cowards. And most took issue with the mayor’s plan to hire five new officers with a federal grant and accelerate the purchase of body cameras for officers.

Some applauded a move by the mayor, with council members joining her, to restore proposed cuts to library hours, park improvements and sidewalk repair while still closing a $12 million budget shortfall.