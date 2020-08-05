Watch Now: Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations

Colborn said if the city found the bubonic plague in a building, it would just shut the place down; it wouldn't ask a judge to do it.

Connolly said under the law, the city has an option of asking for an injunction civilly.

"And that's exactly what we're doing," he said.

In the city's complaint, Connolly said Madsen's hasn't complied with the city's health order since it went into effect July 20. Employees aren't wearing protective face coverings and the business isn't requiring patrons to wear face coverings or comply with 6-foot separations.

Connolly said the pandemic has caused everyone to have to adapt to a new set of rules — including in the courtroom. Madsen had a face shield on, and all the attorneys wore masks, following a general order requiring them in courtrooms in Lancaster County District Court.

But, of all the things the city does, there's nothing more important than protecting the public.

"These DHMs can be difficult to work with and we understand the frustration that Madsen's is feeling about this, but the protection of the community has to be paramount and must take priority," Connolly said.

He said the city has tried to soften the impact of the rules.