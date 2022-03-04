 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voter registration to be held at two Lincoln City Libraries

  • Updated
Election logo 2020

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office will conduct voter registration at two Lincoln City Libraries in the coming days.

Voter registration will take place at Gere Branch Public Library on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and Bennett Martin Library on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.

Any Nebraska resident turning 18 on or before Nov. 8 is eligible to register. Voters who have moved, changed their name, or changed political parties are also able to reregister.

Voter registration can also be done online before April 22 for those with a Nebraska driver's license or state identification card. Mail-in registration forms can be found on the Election Commissioner's website and at most post offices, libraries and banks.

Mail-in registrations should be postmarked for no later than April 22.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

