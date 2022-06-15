Voter registration deadline is Friday for special congressional election

The last day to register to vote for the June 28 special congressional election is Friday.

However, voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St. The date to register online or to have a mail-in voter registration application form postmarked has passed.

The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Lancaster County citizens who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must do so by June 17 for the registration to be effective for the June 28 special congressional election. Voters in neighboring counties must register to vote at their local election commissioner’s or county clerk's office.

