Veteran director of Lancaster County's juvenile detention center resigns

Michelle "Sheli" Schindler, the longtime director of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, has resigned.

Without providing specific details on her departure, several county commissioners said they reached a consensus on seeking new leadership for the county's juvenile detention center.

Melissa Hood, the center's administrator, has been named interim director, County Board Chair Rick Vest said.

But Vest, along with Commissioners Deb Schorr and Sean Flowerday, thanked Schindler for her service to the county and her passion for the youth served at juvenile detention center.

"I don’t think there’s anyone out there who cares more about the kids than Sheli," Flowerday said.

Schindler did not respond to a request for comment.

Schorr said Schindler has served the county well since becoming the director 15 years ago and that no one factor played into the decision.

She was a deputy director and 15-year veteran of the center when then-director Dennis Banks left after 25 years to become a full-time minister, according to newspaper records.