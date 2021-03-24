 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran director of Lancaster County's juvenile detention center resigns
0 comments
editor's pick

Veteran director of Lancaster County's juvenile detention center resigns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
YRTC-Lincoln

The Lancaster County Youth Services Center 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Michelle "Sheli" Schindler, the longtime director of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, has resigned. 

Without providing specific details on her departure, several county commissioners said they reached a consensus on seeking new leadership for the county's juvenile detention center.

Michelle “Sheli” Schindler

Michelle “Sheli” Schindler 

Melissa Hood, the center's administrator, has been named interim director, County Board Chair Rick Vest said.

But Vest, along with Commissioners Deb Schorr and Sean Flowerday, thanked Schindler for her service to the county and her passion for the youth served at juvenile detention center.

"I don’t think there’s anyone out there who cares more about the kids than Sheli," Flowerday said.

Group that oversees state's youth centers outlines suggested improvements

Schindler did not respond to a request for comment.

Schorr said Schindler has served the county well since becoming the director 15 years ago and that no one factor played into the decision. 

She was a deputy director and 15-year veteran of the center when then-director Dennis Banks left after 25 years to become a full-time minister, according to newspaper records.

The center sits just south of the Nebraska State Penitentiary at 1200 Radcliff St. and has housed youth awaiting adjudication in the juvenile justice system. Other counties contract with Lancaster County to house their juvenile detainees.  

Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center inside part of the Youth Services Center.

Lincoln youth treatment and rehab center to start accepting youths this month

Fraternal Order of Police No. 77 members, who work as correctional officers at the center, in 2017 spoke out about the administration's response to staffing and safety concerns they raised. 

A union representative declined to comment Thursday on Schindler's departure. 

None of the commissioners interviewed expressed concerns about the safety of the center's operations. 

Vest said he is deeply appreciative of Schindler's service, and the county looks to build on the Youth Services Center's progress in recent years under new leadership.

Nebraska lawmakers hear bills addressing the state's juvenile offender facilities

TOP MARCH PHOTOS: 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peter Kolozsy
Elections

Peter Kolozsy

Why are you running for the City Council?

To give a voice back to the people. To stand up for the constitution and freedoms of Americans. The amount of corruption, abuse and misuse of power is out of control. Many politicians seem to care more about helping their rich friends, affiliates and their own selfish agendas than helping the people they were elected to represent. People in power are going against the will of the people and silencing the voices of those they are meant to serve.

Mary Hilton
Elections

Mary Hilton

Why are you running for the City Council?

The founders of our country knew good government requires an effective system of checks and balances. Following the civil unrest in Lincoln last summer, the more I learned the more my eyes were opened: municipal leaders, unchecked, are taking our city in a dangerous direction and abusing powers. As your representative on the City Council, I will restore balance by spearheading good public policy that respects neighbors and makes Lincoln a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News