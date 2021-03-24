Veteran director of Lancaster County's juvenile detention center resigns

Michelle "Sheli" Schindler, the longtime director of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, has resigned.
Without providing specific details on her departure, several county commissioners said they reached a consensus on seeking new leadership for the county's juvenile detention center.
Melissa Hood, the center's administrator, has been named interim director, County Board Chair Rick Vest said.
But Vest, along with Commissioners Deb Schorr and Sean Flowerday, thanked Schindler for her service to the county and her passion for the youth served at juvenile detention center.
"I don’t think there’s anyone out there who cares more about the kids than Sheli," Flowerday said.
Schindler did not respond to a request for comment.
Schorr said Schindler has served the county well since becoming the director 15 years ago and that no one factor played into the decision.
She was a deputy director and 15-year veteran of the center when then-director Dennis Banks left after 25 years to become a full-time minister, according to newspaper records.
The center sits just south of the Nebraska State Penitentiary at 1200 Radcliff St. and has housed youth awaiting adjudication in the juvenile justice system. Other counties contract with Lancaster County to house their juvenile detainees.
Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center inside part of the Youth Services Center.
Fraternal Order of Police No. 77 members, who work as correctional officers at the center, in 2017 spoke out about the administration's response to staffing and safety concerns they raised.
A union representative declined to comment Thursday on Schindler's departure.
None of the commissioners interviewed expressed concerns about the safety of the center's operations.
Vest said he is deeply appreciative of Schindler's service, and the county looks to build on the Youth Services Center's progress in recent years under new leadership.
