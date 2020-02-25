Updated bus routes would connect Lincoln to Eppley Airfield; project 'close' to implementation

State transportation officials will seek bids from transit companies this spring to run buses between Lincoln and Omaha, a service aimed at the 23,000 drivers commuting between the cities daily.
Discussions about connecting Nebraska's two largest cities with bus service have churned for the last 15 years, but a feasibility study conducted by the state has put the idea close to getting the green light, project officials said.
"We are as close as they’ve ever been to implementing it,” said transportation planner Corinne Donahue of Olsson, which is conducting the feasibility study.
Similar services connecting cities in bordering states have given project officials confidence it could work here.
"It's successful in Iowa and Colorado and Kansas, so we believe it can be successful in Nebraska as well," said Kari Ruse of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Cost estimates have come in at $5 million annually the first two years, but transportation officials believe federal funds earmarked for intercity bus service can offset half of its operating costs and most of the capital investment.
Project officials Tuesday revealed more detailed, proposed routes, including a connection to shuttle Lincoln travelers to Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
That was welcome news to Jess Slavin, a Massachusetts native who lives in Lincoln.
"I was actually car-free in Lincoln for two years, so whenever I had to go to the airport, I had to, like, beg for a ride," Slavin told project officials at a public meeting Tuesday.
The proposed route for Lincoln-to-Omaha commuters -- dubbed the Red Route -- would begin at a park-and-ride lot at Nebraska Innovation Campus, head to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus, then to the StarTran Transfer Center at 11th and N streets before heading to park-and-ride sites at Gateway Mall and the North 84th Street U-Stop before leaving for Omaha.
The route would stop once en route, at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland, before stops in Omaha at Aksarben Village, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University, downtown Omaha, the Amtrak station and Eppley Airfield.
A route connecting Omaha commuters to Lincoln would stop at the downtown StarTran hub, Nebraska Innovation Campus, the state Capitol and UNL.
Another route would serve both Lincoln and Omaha and run along U.S. 6, making stops in Waverly, Greenwood, Ashland and near Gretna.
Buses would begin running at 4:30 a.m. and would depart every 30 minutes until 6:30 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
During mid-morning and midday, buses would depart every two hours. The last bus would leave Omaha for Lincoln at 9:30 p.m.
Most trips would average about 1 hour, 45 minutes.
Project team member Fred Favel of KFH Group said the service can't quite replicate the 1-hour travel time for most commuters, but the key in marketing the bus service will be how commuters can repurpose the time they're not driving.
Roughly nine buses equipped with Wi-Fi and with room for about 50 passengers are envisioned for the program.
Fares have not been finalized, but project officials are estimating $6 for a one-way trip.
A survey seeking feedback on the project and proposed routes remains active at Nebraskatransit.com.
The final report will be released next month.
