Updated bus routes would connect Lincoln to Eppley Airfield; project 'close' to implementation

That was welcome news to Jess Slavin, a Massachusetts native who lives in Lincoln.

"I was actually car-free in Lincoln for two years, so whenever I had to go to the airport, I had to, like, beg for a ride," Slavin told project officials at a public meeting Tuesday.

The proposed route for Lincoln-to-Omaha commuters -- dubbed the Red Route -- would begin at a park-and-ride lot at Nebraska Innovation Campus, head to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus, then to the StarTran Transfer Center at 11th and N streets before heading to park-and-ride sites at Gateway Mall and the North 84th Street U-Stop before leaving for Omaha.

The route would stop once en route, at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland, before stops in Omaha at Aksarben Village, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University, downtown Omaha, the Amtrak station and Eppley Airfield.

A route connecting Omaha commuters to Lincoln would stop at the downtown StarTran hub, Nebraska Innovation Campus, the state Capitol and UNL.

Another route would serve both Lincoln and Omaha and run along U.S. 6, making stops in Waverly, Greenwood, Ashland and near Gretna.