United Way extends donation deadline for Lincoln resettlement fund

After launching a fundraising campaign for a Lincoln resettlement fund, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County has extended the deadline for donations.

The original deadline for meeting a goal of $400,000 was July 7.

But after falling short of the goal, United Way officials have decided to continue accepting donations through Monday.

Watch now: Lincoln groups establish fund to help families resettling from Afghanistan and Ukraine
Lincoln resettlement fund reaches more than 50% of its goal

When Lincoln philanthropic leaders announced the resettlement fund June 9, they had already raised $128,000.

While there are several resettlement organizations in Lancaster County, the recent influx of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees has left existing resources strained.

The new fund will focus on expanding transportation support, child care and additional case management, officials said.

As of Tuesday, United Way had raised $314,146.

"We've still got a little bit left to go, but we are just grateful to the community for the great response we've received with this," said Peter Schnake, communications manager for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Once final donations are in on July 18, an independent grant review board comprised of 11 community members and United Way staff will decide which applicants will receive grants.

With the recent influx of refugees and need to build on resources, the total amount requested from about a dozen organizations was $555,471.

Those interested in contributing can visit unitedwaylincoln.org or text "RESETTLE" to 41444 and a link to the donation page will be sent back.

Checks can be made out to United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, with "Lincoln Resettlement Fund" in the memo line, and mailed to United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, 238 S. 13th St., Lincoln, 68508.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

