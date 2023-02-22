U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be in Lincoln on Thursday for the ceremonial grand opening of the new American Job Center.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will welcome Walsh along with other guests at 10 a.m. at the center, 1330 N St., according to a news release from the mayor's office.

The center exists to help job seekers get back to work, find a better job, change careers or enter the workforce for the first time. It exists as part of a federal program, under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

In addition to the dislocated worker program, the American Job Center also provides career coaching programs for adults and youth, training programs and access to further education, all for free.

The center, which covers both Lancaster and Saunders counties, expanded its services in its new location on Jan. 11.

