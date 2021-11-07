Two rural senators prepare to represent new constituents in carved-up Lincoln districts

"I like to know the subject," Dorn said, and now he would welcome email communications and visits with his new constituents to learn more about what they think.

Dorn, who has represented southeastern portions of Lancaster County along with Gage County prior to redistricting, now represents a jagged new District 30 that extends north to Old Cheney Road in south Lincoln.

Clements' new district extends west as far as 70th Street.

"I can tell you about farming," Dorn said, while his new constituents in Lincoln are invited now to inform him about what's important in their lives.

Dorn interrupted work on the farm where he was "combining and working cattle" to discuss the changes in his district that resulted from approval of legislative and congressional redistricting plans during a special session of the Legislature this fall.

A former Gage County commissioner who was chairman of the county board, Dorn already has delivered big-time for his constituents since he has been in the Legislature.

In 2019, he won approval of a bill that allows Gage County to collect a sales tax to help fund payment of a $28.1 million federal court judgment in the so-called Beatrice Six case that resulted in six people being wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder.