Two rural senators prepare to represent new constituents in carved-up Lincoln districts

Two rural-based senators say they are prepared to represent their new Lincoln constituents following redistricting that turned their legislative districts into jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Sen. Myron Dorn, who farms near Adams (pop. 508) in Gage County, said he would "welcome contacts" from them at anytime.
Sen. Rob Clements, a banker who lives in Elmwood (pop. 685) in Cass County, said he lives just 20 minutes from the state Capitol and has a daughter and two grandchildren who live in Lincoln only a mile outside his new district.
"I'm a conservative," Clements says, a man who believes in limited government, the free enterprise system, limited taxes and "keeping government efficient."
Clements, a Republican who was appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017 and elected in 2018, said "I don't think about what the Republicans would say" when he casts votes in the Legislature, but votes according to "my own principles and what's best for the people of Nebraska."
Dorn is a Republican who was elected in 2018.
"I'm not a real strong conservative," he says in describing his political philosophy.
"I lean as a moderate, middle person," he says, a senator who is open-minded, a legislator who "likes to study the issues" and understand all the options before casting a vote.
"I like to know the subject," Dorn said, and now he would welcome email communications and visits with his new constituents to learn more about what they think.
Dorn, who has represented southeastern portions of Lancaster County along with Gage County prior to redistricting, now represents a jagged new District 30 that extends north to Old Cheney Road in south Lincoln.
Clements' new district extends west as far as 70th Street.
"I can tell you about farming," Dorn said, while his new constituents in Lincoln are invited now to inform him about what's important in their lives.
Dorn interrupted work on the farm where he was "combining and working cattle" to discuss the changes in his district that resulted from approval of legislative and congressional redistricting plans during a special session of the Legislature this fall.
A former Gage County commissioner who was chairman of the county board, Dorn already has delivered big-time for his constituents since he has been in the Legislature.
In 2019, he won approval of a bill that allows Gage County to collect a sales tax to help fund payment of a $28.1 million federal court judgment in the so-called Beatrice Six case that resulted in six people being wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder.
And earlier this year, he won enactment of follow-up legislation that would provide $2 million in state funds to Gage County in each of the next two years to help pay the judgment.
Dorn said a couple of Lincoln senators already have reached out to him to help him become acquainted with his new Lincoln legislative turf, which includes the Knolls, the Ridge and the 40th Street corridor south of Yankee Hill Road.
Dorn's message to his new constituents: "I will work for them. I'm a good listener. I'm open-minded. I will try to do my best to represent everyone."
During an interview in his legislative office in the Capitol, Clements said "faith and family are my strong values."
With the addition of Lincoln residents to his district now, he'll "probably be sending out newsletters occasionally" and try to attend some events in Lincoln, Clements said.
Clements' District 2 includes Waterford Estates and other areas of Lincoln east of 84th Street between Cornhusker Highway and Van Dorn Street, as well as a square mile extending to 70th Street that includes Trendwood Park and Wellington Greens.
Lincoln is "familiar territory to me, close to home," he said.
When he was a student at the University of Nebraska, Clements played trumpet in the Cornhusker Marching Band and once every season he marches with the alumni band.
And, Clements said, he plays taps as a bugler at Memorial Day services every year.
"I missed Vietnam by three months," he said. "I was scheduled to be drafted" just before the war ended.
"I always have appreciated those who served in my place."
Both Dorn and Clements are members of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, and both will seek reelection in 2022.
Lincoln and Lancaster County voters will represent a minority of constituents in both newly-constructed legislative districts, or about one-third of the potential vote.
Another rural senator, Tom Brandt of Plymouth (pop. 452) in Jefferson County, will represent a small sliver of Lincoln's city limits south of Saltillo Road and west of the BNSF tracks.
Seven senators represent districts wholly contained in Lancaster County.
