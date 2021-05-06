Two national groups to review youth services center and juvenile detention

Lancaster County will contract with two national juvenile justice organizations to review the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and take a broader look at how to better handle juvenile detention.

The recent departure of Michelle Schindler, the long-time director of the youth services center, provides an opportunity to do an on-site review, which hasn’t happened for more than 20 years, said Lancaster County Human Services Director Sara Hoyle.

Over the past quarter century, experts have learned much about brain development of young people and the impact of trauma, she said.

“Not that there’s anything wrong, it’s just that it’s been so long and there have been so many developments that have happened,” she said.

It’s also a good time to do a broader review of kids in detention, specifically looking at how to create the residential programs needed to help them.

About 75% of the young people at the detention center have already been through the court system and are awaiting placement in some kind of residential treatment or respite program ordered by the court, Hoyle said.

That means there are many young people in detention that should be somewhere else, getting the treatment they need, she said.