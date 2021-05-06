Two national groups to review youth services center and juvenile detention

Lancaster County will contract with two national juvenile justice organizations to review the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and take a broader look at how to better handle juvenile detention.
The recent departure of Michelle Schindler, the long-time director of the youth services center, provides an opportunity to do an on-site review, which hasn’t happened for more than 20 years, said Lancaster County Human Services Director Sara Hoyle.
Over the past quarter century, experts have learned much about brain development of young people and the impact of trauma, she said.
“Not that there’s anything wrong, it’s just that it’s been so long and there have been so many developments that have happened,” she said.
It’s also a good time to do a broader review of kids in detention, specifically looking at how to create the residential programs needed to help them.
About 75% of the young people at the detention center have already been through the court system and are awaiting placement in some kind of residential treatment or respite program ordered by the court, Hoyle said.
That means there are many young people in detention that should be somewhere else, getting the treatment they need, she said.
Case in point, in Fairfax County, Virginia — population 1.1 million — 19 young people are in detention today, Hoyle said. In Lancaster County — population about 300,000 — there are 15-20 young people in detention at any given time.
The Lancaster County Board on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the two studies: a four-month review of staffing and the culture of the youth detention center by the Massachusetts-based Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators; and the year-long study by the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice.
The work by the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators will cost $41,700, the Kennedy center work will cost $69,140.
The center sits just south of the Nebraska State Penitentiary at 1200 Radcliff St. Other counties contract with Lancaster County to house their juvenile detainees.
Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center inside part of the Youth Services Center. The reviews will not deal with the state's program there.
The Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators will review the center’s policies and procedures, then will tour the center and interview both the staff and the youth housed there, and have ongoing discussions with the leadership.
The Kennedy center, which did a similar review three years ago for the probation office, will look at ways to provide respite care and treatment young people need. At the time, the center found that such services were severely lacking in the county.
“To date, despite significant efforts within the community, no new service providers have agreed to develop respite/shelter care and programming alternatives for a population of vulnerable, challenging and often marginalized youth,” according to a written proposal by the Kennedy center for the upcoming study.
County Board Vice Chairman Deb Schorr said they hope to find providers through existing or new partnerships.
“We just have a moment in time to take a broader look,” she said.
At the same time, county officials have been interviewing staff and others to see what they’d like to see in a new director.
The county has yet to formally begin a search.
Hoyle said she hopes the outside reviews will help their programs make the best use of the latest research.
“I’m hoping we have a detention center we know is trauma-informed and is reimagining what we are doing with juvenile justice,” she said.
Cyclists at Pioneers Park
