Two longtime attorneys differ over what it takes to lead Lancaster County Public Defender's office

The Lancaster County public defender seeking a third term faces a primary challenge from another longtime attorney in the same office.

Joe Nigro, the public defender and a 38-year veteran of the office, faces a primary challenge from Kristi Egger, a deputy public defender who retired in January after 33 years in the office.

Both Nigro and Egger are Democrats and the winner in the primary will face Republican candidate Trevin Preble, a Lincoln attorney, in the November general election.

Nigro, 65, who grew up in Omaha and joined the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office after graduating from the NU College of Law, was elected public defender in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

Egger, 59, grew up south of Lincoln, also earned her law degree from UNL and spent about a year as a public defender in Hall County before joining the office in Lancaster County.

The Democratic candidates agree on many issues: The importance of problem-solving courts and other reforms to get people the services they need and reduce incarceration rates; reforming the cash bond system that unfairly penalizes the poor and leads to excessive incarceration, and ending racial discrimination in the criminal justice system.

But they differ on what it takes to run the office, which represents clients who cannot afford an attorney.

Egger, who retired to run against Nigro, said her former boss is in the office only sporadically.

“I believe that we deserve an elected public defender who is in the office full time, who mentors younger attorneys and trains them and works side by side along with the other attorneys,” she said.

Part of that, she said, involves taking cases.

“You can’t see what judges are doing, what prosecutors are doing -- how they’re treating clients -- if you’re not in the courtroom,” she said. “It fosters a sense of cooperation and oneness to have us all working together.”

Nigro said he prioritized safety during the pandemic and allowed attorneys to work from home as much as possible, and he tried to set an example in that regard. Before the pandemic, he said, he was in the office regularly. Egger maintains it was an issue before the pandemic.

The administrative duties of the office make it impractical to carry a caseload, Nigro said, because issues that demand his attention would make it difficult to make clients his priorities – similar to the reasons a school principal doesn’t teach classes.

Egger said that misses the point of building cooperation and teamwork.

“Our job is to represent clients, and we can’t do that if we’re not present in the office and helping out in court.”

Nigro said while his top priority is to maintain the tradition of outstanding representation of clients, he’s also an effective advocate for needed systemic changes.

“I’ve been able to use my experience and political skills to be an effective advocate at the county and state level to make systematic changes,” he said. “I feel I’m very effective in that role. I think there’s a lot more we can accomplish.”

At the local level, he said, he convinced the Lancaster County Board to add social workers to the office who can get clients connected to treatment and therapy they need. That, in turn, he said, allows them to show the judge they’re addressing the problems that led to their arrest.

At the state level, he said, his ideas led to nine successful bills in the Legislature relating to criminal justice. He is a member of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s problem-solving committee and chaired a subcommittee that developed standards for mental health courts. He said he also approached Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist about getting funding for mental health courts.

Funding for the first mental health court went to Sarpy County, he said, but he is determined to get a mental health court in Lancaster County.

Nigro, who has been involved in Democratic politics for years, was endorsed by a number of locally prominent Democrats, the longtime public defender who Nigro replaced when he retired, and the Douglas County Public Defender.

“Being part of the solution to some of these issues is what excites me about serving another four years,” he said. “I think I still have something to offer.”

Like Nigro, one of Egger’s goals would be to get a mental health court in Lancaster County.

She said it’s important to advocate for systematic changes and she would testify before the Legislature on issues, which is more effective when you can offer real-life examples from spending time in court and regularly being in the office.

“Over-criminalization and over-incarceration are all things we need to work on together,” she said. “We need to stand up for our clients and for the bigger issues that affect our clients.”

For instance, she said, to get more people into diversion or problem-solving courts means working with the county attorney to relax the strict standards that office sets, which makes it hard for many people to get into such programs.

But being in the office is an important part of the job.

“If you're not in the office you can’t lead,” she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

