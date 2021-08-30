Two Lincoln homeowners with no plans to move found out they might get new addresses anyway

And all that brought Jeff Bale and Kaylea Scdoris to city hall last week.

Bale told the council that both his house number and the Scdoris’ are etched into the stone of their homes and to change that would cost each of them $1,500 — estimates they got from a local business. Add to that the time it would take to notify doctors, the Department of Motor Vehicles and everybody else, and it’s a pricey, time-consuming effort.

Bale said he has health issues and it’s important that doctors know how to reach him immediately. He figured if it took 10 minutes to notify each of his contacts it would take upward of 53 hours and — based on minimum wage — cost close to $500.

“That’s quite an impact on us,” he said. “This is kind of our forever home. We built it 12 years ago and plan to be here forever. We love Lincoln. My wife was born here. I moved here in third grade.”

Scdoris told the council she runs a child care business out of her home, and a new address would mean updating all her business records, business cards and advertising, as well as notifying all her clients.

When she got married, she took two days off to do everything necessary to change her name.