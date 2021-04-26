Two high-rise apartment projects downtown poised to move forward

It would turn 300,000 square feet into about 180 apartments. They would be mostly one-bedroom units, but include some studios and two- and three-bedroom units.

The first floor of the building — designed with floor-to-ceiling windows — would be designated for commercial use, the basement would be turned into self storage for the building residents and/or downtown residents and businesses, and there would be rooftop amenities for residents.

The developer would take over use of the skywalk, leading to parking in the old Centrum parking garage, with about 170 stalls reserved for residents.

The project includes plans to demolish the old building at 233 S. 10th St. that once housed the Lincoln Police Department to make way for a bus transfer station. Buses currently stop on the east side of the Gold's Building.

Jeff McMahon, the developer who owns a real estate development company in the Kansas City area and is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, said he is seeking historic tax credits, which would allow him to add needed windows to the building.

“Department stores aren’t happening anymore,” he told the council. “This will never turn into a department store again, so we have the difficult task of determining what it will become.”

The project also includes razing a vacant building next door to the Gold's Building at 1023 O St. to create a small park or open space for residents.

