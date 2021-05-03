Two high-rise apartment complexes in downtown Lincoln get nod from City Council

The Gold’s Building plan includes creating about 180 apartments that would be mostly one-bedroom units.

The first floor of the building would be designated for commercial use, the basement would be turned into self-storage for building residents or businesses, and there would be rooftop amenities for the residents.

The developer, a Kansas City real estate group, is seeking historic tax credits to add needed windows to the building.

There is also plan to raze a vacant building next door at 1023 O St. to create a small park or open space for residents.

The developer would take over use of the skywalk, leading to parking in the old Centum parking garage with about 220 stalls reserved for residents.

The project also includes plans to demolish the old building at 233 S. 10th St. that once housed the Lincoln Police Department to make way for a bus transfer station. Buses currently stop on the east side of the Gold’s Building.

Council member Jane Raybould noted that while these projects don't include affordable housing, the tax-increment financing used will make a considerable contribution to a fund that provides $400,000 every two-year budget cycle for affordable housing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.