Two Air Park homeowners get to keep their addresses

Cary told City Council members one of the main reasons the street naming guidelines are followed consistently is to make sure emergency vehicles can easily find homes.

That led the city attorney’s office to ask Scdoris and Bale to sign an affidavit saying they understood the risks but still did not want to change their addresses.

The homeowners balked at the idea, telling Councilwoman Tammy Ward that it felt like they were being bullied, said Jeff Bale. But City Attorney Yohance Christie assured council members Monday that the homeowners had been made aware of the risks.

Fire Chief David Engler told the council that he didn’t think firefighters would have any trouble finding the homes. There are a few unique addresses in the city and firefighters get training on where they are, to avoid such problems. That, coupled with GPS technology, makes is very unlikely there’d be an issue, he said.

The council voted Monday to keep the addresses the same and continue using West Chitwood as the name of the street as it is developed toward West Holdrege Street.

Jeff Bale said they were elated.

"We're just tickled. But it's been kind of a harrowing three weeks."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

