Two affordable housing projects in Lincoln get green light from City Council

The City Council on Monday gave city officials the go-ahead to issue up to $36 million in housing revenue bonds for two large affordable housing projects, one on the Veterans Administration campus, the other in southwest Lincoln.

The projects mark another step in the city’s efforts to promote affordable housing in the city, and they use similar financing mechanisms approved for Gatehouse Row, a 98-unit apartment affordable housing complex planned on nearly nine acres at 36th and R streets on the west end of Wyuka Cemetery.

On Monday, the council approved issuing $30 million in housing revenue bonds for the 192-unit apartment complex an Indiana company plans to build near Southwest 27th and West B streets; and up to $6 million in bonds for an affordable housing project that will be part of Victory Park on the VA campus.

Both projects will use federal low-income housing tax credits to pay off the debt.

In December, the council approved a blight designation for the area in southwest Lincoln where the Annex Group plans to build an apartment complex creating affordable housing for working residents. Annex has done similar projects in other college towns, where company representatives say affordable housing for working residents is often lacking.