Tweak to zoning codes will increase Lincoln's affordable housing stock

City planners now have another way to increase the supply of affordable housing in Lincoln, following a unanimous vote Monday by the City Council to approve changes to zoning ordinances pertaining to older lots.

The text amendment affects lots platted before 1953, allowing people who own lots with more than one home on them to subdivide them and sell the homes separately.

Planning Department staff identified 94 such properties around the city, all platted before zoning regulations were adopted in 1953 limiting each lot to one home.

According to those regulations, the lots are all either too small, or don't meet current parking or setback rules, to allow them to be subdivided — and thereby sold separately.

The amendment allows them to qualify for subdivision without having to meet those lot-size, parking and setback requirements, although they still would have to comply with building and safety rules.

If a house is torn down on one of the smaller lots, the lot owner could still rebuild.

City Planning Director David Cary told the City Council at an earlier meeting that the change is a small part of the city's overall plan to increase the available affordable housing stock and provide more opportunities for home ownership.

Many of the lots are in the city's core neighborhoods, such as the Near South, South Salt Creek, Hartley, Clinton and University Place.

In other action Monday, the council approved an ordinance allowing free parking on four additional federal holidays recognized by the city.

The city already allowed free parking on six federal holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The ordinance change added Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Veterans Day and Presidents Day.

The only federal holiday not recognized by the city is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, which means drivers still need to plug the parking meters that day.