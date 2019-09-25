A paratransit company that helps StarTran get people with disabilities around town will end its contract early, following the city's decision to fully take over the service next year.
Earlier this month, Transport Plus told city officials it would end the contract Oct. 31, two months before its expiration date.
Dave Brauer of Transport Plus said it's a business decision meant to protect his employees, many of whom are seeking other jobs, and finances. The city contract comprised 95% of Transport Plus' revenue.
Since 2015, Brauer's company has given more than 100,000 rides to people unable to use city buses or without other means of transportation.
People who use the program pay a fare of $3.50 per scheduled trip or buy 20-day or monthly passes ranging from $16-$66.
In August, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced StarTran would expand its Handi-Van program and eliminate the need for a contractor as the city became increasingly concerned about rising rates for Transport Plus.
The decision prompted backlash at an Aug. 26 budget hearing, as Transport Plus clients and others expressed concern that the city couldn't sustain the quality of service and realize the $147,000 in annual budget savings staff had projected.
At the time, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department Director Miki Esposito said the city planned to honor the rest of the contract and credited Transport Plus, which had not received any service complaints.
City staff projected the expanded Handi-Van program would cost nearly $800,000 this fiscal year. Hiring seven new drivers to accommodate the expansion would increase salary costs 312%, but the change eliminated the need for the $1 million annual contract.
The city has advertised those new positions and four reserve vehicles are ready for use in the paratransit program.
"The good news is we're fully staffed," Esposito told the Lincoln City Council at a briefing Monday.
StarTran will use overtime assignments for bus drivers to staff the Handi-Van program until the new drivers are on the job, she said. And the transit agency will seek to buy four additional ADA-equipped minivans by the end of the year.
The city will rent four minivans until the purchased vans arrive.
"Our paratransit service will not be in jeopardy," Esposito said.
Brauer expressed skepticism that StarTran can be ready for the transition sooner than expected, and although he doesn't want to see the city fail, he believes "they will fail miserably."
City Council members have said they'll be watching the changes closely, and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is convening a paratransit working group to assess the program, Esposito said.