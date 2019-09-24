Tom Casady, the city's longtime police chief and retired public safety director, is returning to city hall in an interim role.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday that Miki Esposito, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, is leaving for a private-sector job and will be replaced by Casady on an interim basis.
Casady will begin work on Wednesday, the city said in a news release. Esposito's last day is Friday.
Esposito, the first woman to lead the public works department, worked as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before first joining the city in 2006. She joined what then was known as the Public Works Department in 2009 and was named director by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2012.
In 2016, Esposito left city government for five months to work for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, but later returned to her job as public works director.
“She is a transformational leader, creating a culture of compassion and customer service in government as well as fostering a spirit of empowerment and innovation in LTU," Gaylor Baird said in a statement. "I am truly grateful for her strategic leadership and valuable service to our community. We wish her continued success.”
Casady began work as an officer with the Lincoln Police Department in 1974. He served as Lancaster County Sheriff from 1987 to 1994 and as Lincoln Police Chief from 1994 to 2011 before moving to a new role as public safety director from 2011 until his retirement in February.
Gaylor Baird has eliminated the public safety director position since taking office this spring.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is the largest city department and includes nine divisions: administration, right-of-way services, project delivery, traffic operations, street maintenance, public transit, watershed management, the wastewater system, solid waste management and the water system.
Gaylor Baird thanked Casady for agreeing to return to work with the city in a temporary role.
“Tom has a long history of service to the City,” she said. “His steady leadership over the next few months will give us the opportunity to search for a permanent director while ensuring that the vital work done by members of LTU continues to be executed.”
A city spokeswoman said Casady will not be considered for the permanent position. He will be paid $48 an hour.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.