Toll booths should be on table as way to build Lincoln East Beltway, state transportation director says

State and local transportation officials have envisioned the East Beltway connecting Interstate 80 to Nebraska 2 generally along 127th Street and completing a freeway loop around Lincoln similar to what is seen in other cities.

Just as the South Beltway is expected to reduce truck traffic through Lincoln on Nebraska 2 and reduce the number of cars on Saltillo Road, an East Beltway likely would lessen the load on 84th and 148th streets as the city continues to grow.

Longer than the 11-mile South Beltway, the East Beltway would likely cost at least double the $352 million South Beltway project, transportation officials estimate.

Lincoln and Lancaster County continue to slowly buy tracts of land in the East Beltway corridor.

Amassing the money to build the East Beltway would involve a combination of local tax dollars, federal funds and a sizeable share of state funding to launch the project, Schneweis said.

But the South Beltway, the state's largest-ever roads project, also required state lawmakers to create a new pay-as-you-go authority to allow Nebraska to finance a three-year construction over a 10-year period, he said.