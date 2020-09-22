'To heck with it' - pro-police rally organizer moves event from Lancaster Co. over virus restrictions

A Lincoln voter who requested the commissioner's office send him an early ballot reached out to the Journal Star after he received another form from a Missouri organization giving him a different form to request an early ballot.

He wondered if the mailer was an attempt to get him to request two ballots and worried doing so could invalidate his vote.

Shively has heard this confusion before, but he said the commission's software will recognize duplicate ballot requests and won't process them.

"There would be no way they would get a second (ballot)," he said.

Shively's staff will mail out more than 60,000 ballots from early requests next week.

Campaign confused for graffiti

Someone who saw people spray-painting on Haymarket sidewalks Monday filed a complaint with the city and learned they had confused a city public education campaign on coronavirus prevention for graffiti.

The complainant noted the circular logo with a mask in its center and the phrase "Keys. Phone. Mask." surrounding it on the sidewalk near Seventh and Q streets.