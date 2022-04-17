Three Republican candidates vie for District 3 county commissioner seat

Property tax relief, federal stimulus spending and infrastructure are among the priorities for the three Republican candidates running for the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board — the only contested county race that will be decided in the primary.

Panama Village Board Chairman Travis Filing and Campus Life Executive Director Matt Schulte are challenging Commissioner Deb Schorr, the longest-serving member running for her sixth term in the district that covers the southern part of the county.

No Democrats are running for the seat, which means the winner of the primary will be uncontested in the general election.

All three candidates have served in an elected office.

Schorr, 60, was first elected to the Lancaster County Board in 2002. Schulte, 42, was elected to the Lincoln Board of Education in 2015 and served one term. He also made an unsuccessful bid for Lancaster County Treasurer. Filing, 47, has served 12 years on the Panama Village Board and is serving his second as chairman.

Schorr, an Omaha native, earned a finance degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked in banking until she joined former Gov. Kay Orr’s administration. She was a stay-at-home mom for about 10 years before running for the County Board.

Schulte, a Lincoln native who graduated from high school in Grand Island, earned an undergraduate degree in education from John Brown University in Arkansas and a master’s degree in nonprofit management and leadership from Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies. He has been the executive director of Campus Life Youth for Christ for 11 years.

Filing, 47, who grew up in Cleveland, met his wife when she was in college in Denver, where he attended two years of college and worked as a mechanic and pilot for a cargo company. They ended up in Nebraska and moved to Panama, her hometown, in 2001. Together they run a marketing business, a real estate company that buys and fixes up property in Panama, and a virtual golf business.

Here are some of their priorities:

Deb Schorr

Schorr said a deciding factor in her decision to run for reelection was the influx of $62 million in federal stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“It was a once-in-a-generation investment in this community and this county and I really wanted to be a part of that,” she said.

Infrastructure — repairing and replacing roads and bridges — will continue to be a priority, she said. Since Pam Dingman has been county engineer, the board has increased funding to her department by 40%, Schorr said, but there’s more work to do to replace bridges, as well as pave new roads to accommodate growth.

There are several fairly new ways to help with that work the county has or will be able to take advantage of, she said, including a match program where counties work together to bid their projects; innovative bridge design; money from the federal infrastructure bill; and creating partnerships with private industry to pave roads.

There are other types of infrastructure that are important, she said, including improving broadband access and water quality and availability. Federal stimulus funds have been used for both.

Another priority is keeping property taxes as low as possible, despite challenges such as increasing steel and fuel prices and salary increases. Schorr said since 2006, the county tax rate has increased just 1.57%.

“I’m really proud of that number,” she said.

Balancing landowners' interests with those of the surrounding community — contentious issues that have arisen in recent years with landowners seeking special permits for wind farms, solar farms and confined animal-feeding operations — have been the most challenging of her career, Schorr said.

She was the lone no vote on easing restrictions on wind farms, but voted for a special permit for a recent solar farm application, because she felt a compromise was reached with changes such as increased setbacks.

Tourism and economic development also are among her priorities, she said.

Matt Schulte

Schulte said since he left the school board he’s continued to have a desire to be a leader in the community and the county’s work with juvenile justice issues interests him because he’s spent a lot of time working with young people in detention and sees the need for more group homes, foster homes and therapeutic settings.

“I’ve seen their plight,” he said.

He said he also wants to provide a strong conservative voice to the county board.

“I continue to hear as I knock on doors and talk to people, they want a change in local government,” he said. “They feel their values have been disregarded.”

When there’s no conservative voice, policies get passed without a strong discussion from both sides, he said.

One of his top priorities is property tax relief, Schulte said. Property tax collections have increased about 25% over the past five years, he said, at a higher rate than inflation.

“One of the areas where we really need an advocate is property taxes,” he said.

While he supports alternative energy sources, he thinks the solar and wind farm proposals in this area are problematic, particularly wind farms, because of the negative impact on surrounding property and residential growth.

Many people he spoke to about the issue said they didn’t feel like anyone listened to their concerns.

“I’m supportive of non-fossil fuel energy sources, I just don’t think they need to be in our backyard,” Schulte said.

While he said earlier federal stimulus money should be used for roads and bridges, he's learned the money can’t be used for those purposes, but it can and should be used for improving culverts and addressing water issues.

He’s also concerned that in combined city-county departments, the mayor controls too much of what happens. In all the COVID-19 briefings by the health department, he said, it was the mayor speaking, not anyone from the county.

Travis Filing

Filing said he was encouraged to run for office by numerous people and he’s done his homework — combing through the past 10 years of county budgets. Wasteful spending and the controversial solar and wind farms convinced him to run.

The majority of the village of Panama’s revenue comes from property taxes, Filing said, and in the past five years, the village leadership reduced property tax revenue needed to pay for services.

He said he’s concerned the county is spending money on things that don’t benefit the rural residents and those living outside Lincoln. For instance, he said much of the $15 million in federal stimulus money granted to nonprofits benefited Lincoln, not the county.

“These can be great charities and there very well could be a need, but it’s not a county problem,” he said. “For me, a county problem is infrastructure. It’s the sheriff’s department.”

One of his biggest concerns is the condition of the county’s roads and bridges, spelled out in a report from Olsson in 2018, which showed the county would need an extra $15 million a year to maintain all the roads and bridges.

“We’ve ignored it for way too long,” Filing said, noting it’s a dangerous situation.

Although federal stimulus money can’t go to road and bridge repair, more of it should be earmarked for culverts, water and similar improvements, he said.

Property tax relief is a priority, he said, especially given the dramatically increasing property valuations.

He’s also opposed to solar and wind farms, because of the damage they do to surrounding property values. Wind farms in particular, he said, can dramatically lower property values, and reduced restrictions on wind farms the county board approved make it worse.

“I’m a hard no,” he said. “To me, that’s horrendous, how my neighbor can sign up for something that will crush my property values."

He supports looking into alternative energy sources, but they have to work first, and now, he said, those energy sources are too dependent on subsidies.

Another of his priorities would be to increase the number of sheriff’s deputies, because the department is now “woefully understaffed.”

He said the county needs to reassess where it spends its money and how best to allocate it to meet the most pressing needs.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

