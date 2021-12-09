Three nonprofits get $6 million in grant money to help Lincoln residents buy homes

Three local nonprofit agencies will manage $6 million in revolving loan funds for homebuilders, money that comes in part from a new state law that created a matching grant program for urban communities.
In the latest affordable housing initiative announced by Lincoln officials in recent weeks, NeighborWorks, Nebraska Housing Resources and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization will each manage $2 million in revolving loan funds.
“This is another great community effort that will help us achieve our goal to create 5,000 new or rehabilitated affordable Lincoln housing units by 2030,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
“The real beauty of this effort is that this $6 million is a self-replenishing pool of money," she said. "Because the interest and principal payments on the loans will be used to issue new loans, this initiative will continue to build our affordable housing stock far into the future.”
City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the loans would likely go to builders or developers building single-family homes, town homes or duplexes in the "missing middle" price range — somewhere around $275,000, he said.
'Taking affordable housing to a whole new level': Lincoln nonprofit will help coordinate, subsidize city's efforts
Half of the $6 million comes from a $10 million matching grant program created by LB688, passed by state lawmakers last year. Each of the nonprofits got $1 million from the program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The other $3 million comes from a fundraising campaign coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation and a $2 million contribution from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.
Other contributors include the Abel Foundation, Ameritas Foundation, Assurity, Harbor of Dreams, Lienemann Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation, Nebraska Housing Resources, NeighborWorks Lincoln, Nelnet, Olsson and the Sherwood Foundation.
The announcement by city officials comes on the heels of another aimed at helping developers build affordable housing units — targeted more at rentals — as part of the city's affordable housing coordinated action plan.
A nonprofit financial institution called Community Development Resources will coordinate banking, business, philanthropic and government efforts to fill the financial gap developers face to build affordable housing. As part of that effort, the nonprofit plans to raise $10 million to increase its assets used for affordable housing grants and low-interest loans.
