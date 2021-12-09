Three nonprofits get $6 million in grant money to help Lincoln residents buy homes

Three local nonprofit agencies will manage $6 million in revolving loan funds for homebuilders, money that comes in part from a new state law that created a matching grant program for urban communities.

In the latest affordable housing initiative announced by Lincoln officials in recent weeks, NeighborWorks, Nebraska Housing Resources and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization will each manage $2 million in revolving loan funds.

“This is another great community effort that will help us achieve our goal to create 5,000 new or rehabilitated affordable Lincoln housing units by 2030,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

“The real beauty of this effort is that this $6 million is a self-replenishing pool of money," she said. "Because the interest and principal payments on the loans will be used to issue new loans, this initiative will continue to build our affordable housing stock far into the future.”

City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the loans would likely go to builders or developers building single-family homes, town homes or duplexes in the "missing middle" price range — somewhere around $275,000, he said.