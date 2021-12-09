 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three nonprofits get $6 million in grant money to help Lincoln residents buy homes
0 Comments
editor's pick

Three nonprofits get $6 million in grant money to help Lincoln residents buy homes

  • Updated
  • 0

Three nonprofits will get $2 million each for a revolving loan fund for homeowners.

Three local nonprofit agencies will manage $6 million in revolving loan funds for homebuilders, money that comes in part from a new state law that created a matching grant program for urban communities.

In the latest affordable housing initiative announced by Lincoln officials in recent weeks, NeighborWorks, Nebraska Housing Resources and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization will each manage $2 million in revolving loan funds.

“This is another great community effort that will help us achieve our goal to create 5,000 new or rehabilitated affordable Lincoln housing units by 2030,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Two affordable housing projects in Lincoln get green light from City Council

“The real beauty of this effort is that this $6 million is a self-replenishing pool of money," she said. "Because the interest and principal payments on the loans will be used to issue new loans, this initiative will continue to build our affordable housing stock far into the future.”

City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the loans would likely go to builders or developers building single-family homes, town homes or duplexes in the "missing middle" price range — somewhere around $275,000, he said.

'Taking affordable housing to a whole new level': Lincoln nonprofit will help coordinate, subsidize city's efforts

Half of the $6 million comes from a $10 million matching grant program created by LB688, passed by state lawmakers last year. Each of the nonprofits got $1 million from the program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The other $3 million comes from a fundraising campaign coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation and a $2 million contribution from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. 

Other contributors include the Abel Foundation, Ameritas Foundation, Assurity, Harbor of Dreams, Lienemann Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation, Nebraska Housing Resources, NeighborWorks Lincoln, Nelnet, Olsson and the Sherwood Foundation.

The announcement by city officials comes on the heels of another aimed at helping developers build affordable housing units — targeted more at rentals — as part of the city's affordable housing coordinated action plan.

A nonprofit financial institution called Community Development Resources will coordinate banking, business, philanthropic and government efforts to fill the financial gap developers face to build affordable housing. As part of that effort, the nonprofit plans to raise $10 million to increase its assets used for affordable housing grants and low-interest loans.

Affordable housing complex planned near Southwest 27th and West B in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News