Three Lincoln council members sit out first virtual meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Lincoln City Council members didn't attend Monday's first virtual council meeting, saying their absences followed the advice of the city attorney.

Members Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Richard Meginnis had voted last week against a motion to meet via videoconference on April 20 and 27 rather than in person.

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick has said he and his staff had concluded holding a virtual meeting of the council wasn't legal under state open-meetings laws despite an executive order from Gov. Pete Ricketts allowing such meetings with proper notice and public accommodation.

At the outset of Monday's meeting, Council Chair Jane Raybould and Councilman James Michael Bowers said they felt the need to continue moving city business forward and not abdicating their duties.

Raybould, Bowers and Councilwomen Tammy Ward and Sändra Washington each participated in the meeting via Zoom videoconference as several people testified during the one-hour meeting in the otherwise empty council chambers.

Each has stated they believe holding in-person meetings runs counter to public health directives to avoid public gatherings and further risks public safety during the pandemic.