'This is good stuff': Lancaster County budget increases, but tax rate drops

The Lancaster County Board approved a $278.3 million budget this week, one impacted by big salary increases for corrections and law enforcement, an influx of federal stimulus money and slightly higher-than-expected property valuations.

All told, that resulted in a nearly 12% increase over the current year’s budget -- but also one with a slightly lower tax rate.

“I’m proud to see the levy marching in the right direction two years in a row,” said Commissioner Sean Flowerday. “We’ve done it while raising cash reserves, while creating a new road maintenance program and we've done it while staying competitive with law enforcement salaries. This is good stuff we’ve got right here.”

Much of the budget increase -- about $17 million -- is federal American Rescue Act dollars, which will be spent on a number of projects including improving broadband access in the county, fixing culverts, improving rural water service and for grants to human service agencies.

Those stimulus-funded projects must be included in the budget to give the county spending authority, said Budget Officer Dennis Meyer.

Much of the $10.6 million in new general fund spending is driven by salary increases for sheriff’s deputies and county corrections officers, along with increases in contracts for medical services for the jail and juvenile detention center, Meyer said.

The county contracts with medical service providers that hire nurses, and the nursing shortage has pushed up wages for hiring and retention. The salaries of deputies, a $1.4 million increase, and corrections officers, a $3.4 million bump, reflect increasing salaries in other departments and nationwide.

Another new expense: a $1.2 million increase in reimbursement rates for court-appointed attorneys – fee schedules determined by district court judges. County officials lowered the amount slightly from what judges initially requested.

About $4.2 million of the budget revenue goes to support other county funds such as those for roads and bridges, the crisis center and property management, Meyer said.

The county has about $2.2 million left from the federal CARES Act, which it will use to offset some of the law enforcement salary increases. The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill signed by President Trump in March 2020, included money to help pay essential workers.

Another boost: The county had about $5 million from inheritance taxes remaining in the current budget, Meyer said.

Finally, county officials built the budget assuming property valuations would increase 2.5%. Those valuations actually increased 4%, which would have generated an extra $1.2 million in revenue.

Instead of collecting that additional revenue -- except for $180,490 that will be set aside for future projects -- the County Board decided to lower the tax rate by about a third of a cent.

The tax rate will go from the current rate of 26.4076 cents per $100 of property valuation to 26.0814 cents.

That means the owner of a $226,342 home – the average home price in Lincoln last year – would pay $590.33 in taxes to support county government. Assuming that homeowner’s property valuation doesn’t increase, that’s a savings of $7.38.

Last year the County Board lowered the tax rate by 1.75 cents per $100 of valuation, though 0.75 cents of that was shifted to the Railroad Transportation Safety District.

The county government's general fund tax rate doesn’t include some other levies that stem from county government, including the Railroad Transportation Safety District, the Lancaster County Agricultural Society and rural fire districts. Both the city and county levy taxes for the Public Building Commission and a correctional services joint public agency created to build the jail.