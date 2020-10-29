'This is about being smart': Mayor unveils draft plan to address climate change in Lincoln

Omaha-based Verdis Group developed the mayor's draft plan on a $97,000 contract after hosting in-person and virtual events over the last year.

City staff will collect feedback on the 172-page report and its recommendations before finalizing plans and seeking City Council adoption next year.

To facilitate the plan's next phase, Gaylor Baird brought back former Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Miki Esposito as a senior policy adviser to lead her Resilient Lincoln Initiative.

Esposito left her post for a job at Olsson in September 2019. In her 13 years with the city, she led the environmental cleanup that paved the way for the creation of the West Haymarket before taking the helm of the city's largest department.

Esposito said she looks forward to working with residents, business owners and other stakeholders in the community to shape the final plan.

"We are certainly experiencing a challenging time, but as I have heard the mayor say so many times, 'Challenge creates opportunity,'" Esposito said.

The mayor envisions the final plan will also act as a road map to innovation in the private sector and ways to grow the economy as the city increases its climate resiliency, she said.