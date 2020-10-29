 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'This is about being smart': Mayor unveils draft plan to address climate change in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

'This is about being smart': Mayor unveils draft plan to address climate change in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln should consider transitioning all homes to electric heat and cooking appliances, offering citywide compost collection, running an electric downtown shuttle system and enticing new buildings to use renewable energy as measures to mitigate the local impact on the climate, according to the mayor's draft 2020 Climate Action Plan.

The plan also proposes encouraging people displaced by climate change to move to Lincoln, increasing water conservation and identifying more places to shelter people on extreme weather days. 

The impact of climate change on Nebraska's water: Too much and too little

Lincoln's climate may warm by as much as 5 degrees over the next three decades and resident may face harsher weather conditions and more extreme weather events, according to the report. 

While building the city's resiliency to these conditions, the plan proposes dozens of short-, medium- and long-term recommendations to reduce by 80% the city's carbon emissions by 2050.

Specific recommendations fall under broad goals for the city to transition to low-carbon energy, build a decarbonized transportation system, align its economic and climate goals, improve protections for residents, reduce waste and build a resilient local food system.

"While the plan addresses issues and impacts brought on by a rapidly changing environment, the thrust of this effort is actually about protecting our people and ensuring our good quality of life for the future," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a Thursday news conference.

Rising temperatures put heat on Nebraska's $7 billion corn industry

Omaha-based Verdis Group developed the mayor's draft plan on a $97,000 contract after hosting in-person and virtual events over the last year. 

City staff will collect feedback on the 172-page report and its recommendations before finalizing plans and seeking City Council adoption next year. 

To facilitate the plan's next phase, Gaylor Baird brought back former Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Miki Esposito as a senior policy adviser to lead her Resilient Lincoln Initiative.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Miki Esposito

Esposito

Esposito left her post for a job at Olsson in September 2019. In her 13 years with the city, she led the environmental cleanup that paved the way for the creation of the West Haymarket before taking the helm of the city's largest department. 

Esposito said she looks forward to working with residents, business owners and other stakeholders in the community to shape the final plan. 

"We are certainly experiencing a challenging time, but as I have heard the mayor say so many times, 'Challenge creates opportunity,'" Esposito said. 

The mayor envisions the final plan will also act as a road map to innovation in the private sector and ways to grow the economy as the city increases its climate resiliency, she said. 

Gaylor Baird said her administration will weigh the costs of implementing some of the final recommendations as the city navigates more financial turbulence brought on by the pandemic.

The politics of climate change: How we can have more productive conversations

Some efforts, such as the city's need to secure a second water source, could cost more than $1 billion, according to city estimates.

"But we'll also have to keep in mind the cost of inaction," Gaylor Baird said. "This is about being smart."

To review the plan and submit comments, visit Lincoln.ne.gov and search the keyword "resilient."

Mayor pledges to create 5,000 new, affordable Lincoln housing units in next decade

Photos, videos from catastrophic Nebraska flooding

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. Senate
Elections

U.S. Senate

  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News