The debate over Lincoln's floodplain regulations explained

A debate over how best to protect Lincoln from a greater risk of floods caused by climate change and changing weather patterns will play out at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The council will weigh the city’s proposed changes to floodplain regulations championed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and environmental advocates and opposed by a coalition of developers, businesses, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and other organizations represented by Kent Seacrest, a Lincoln attorney who’s been involved in many of the city’s development initiatives.

The public hearing is Monday. The council is expected to vote Dec. 19.

Below is a summary of the arguments and explanations of the biggest issues in what is a complicated subject that directly affects about 16% of Lincoln land in the floodplain, and the city more broadly by increasing development and renovation costs.

What is the city proposing?

The city is proposing numerous technical changes to a 186-page manual setting out rules and regulations for urban stormwater drainage systems and development in or near them.

The one that has garnered the most attention is requiring property in the floodplain be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation — something known as freeboard.

The base flood elevation is determined by Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain maps, which are also used to help determine flood insurance rates. State law requires property be built one foot above that base level. The city is proposing requiring an additional foot.

Why?

The current FEMA floodplain maps are based on 60-year-old rainfall data. In 2014, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that showed Lincoln is wetter in the spring and winter, drier in the summer.

Also, following storms in 2015 that caused Salt Creek to top its levees and flood several of Lincoln’s neighborhoods, the city hired Olsson to do an extensive two-year study of the Salt Creek floodplain that ultimately was adopted as part of the mayor’s Climate Action Plan.

The study projected the city will see a 0.8-foot rise in floodwaters from Salt Creek during a 100-year event and provided numerous recommendations, including the regulation recommended by the city.

The city would require the additional elevation on floodplains along all of Lincoln’s 14 watersheds, not just Salt Creek.

Are the regulations the only factor?

No. The city has begun a process with FEMA to update the floodplain maps using NOAA’s updated rainfall data, a process officials think will take 5-8 years. The city got a $500,000 federal grant to begin that process on two watersheds.

It also has applied for a FEMA grant to analyze potential structural solutions — dams, lakes or work on watersheds that would take additional land out of the floodplain.

What are the coalition’s objections?

Primarily it’s the timing of implementing the regulations and that they are one-size-fits-all solutions that could be too much for some areas and not enough for others.

Seacrest’s group is concerned not only with the so-called “freeboard” regulation but with others that require similar regulations for property adjacent to the floodplain and the buffers required along stream corridors that limit how close development can occur.

The coalition also thinks leading with regulations is the wrong approach, and that getting a better understanding of possible structural solutions could mean that developers might take on less-costly solutions to mitigate the risk.

What’s the potential impact?

The changes would affect housing costs in developing areas of the city, residential property owners doing renovations that cost at least 50% of the assessed valuation of their home, and for businesses in the floodplain wanting to expand, and could impact the city’s affordable housing efforts.

City officials say the extra foot elevation will increase construction costs 0.25% to 1.5% and that much of that would be made up by keeping flood insurance rates low.

Developers say that doesn’t take into account all the associated costs related to construction.

What does Seacrest’s coalition want?

The group wants the city to agree to an independent economic cost-benefit analysis of the proposed changes, and it would contribute $125,000 to hire an independent consulting team.

It said the study would take six months and would have been done by now, had the city acted when it began negotiating a year ago.

The group also wants to do interim floodplain mapping to give the city, property owners and developers a better idea of how the new maps will impact different areas of the city. And it wants to identify additional funding sources for structural solutions.

What are the city’s objections?

City officials said they don’t see the benefits of doing the study before implementing the regulations, which they say are a necessary interim step to protect property owners until the new floodplain maps are finished.

Proponents say Seacrest’s group can do the economic analysis or interim mapping on its own, while Seacrest said having a more collaborative process is important to get buy-in from the community.

City officials also say interim mapping — without FEMA’s approval — would create a liability for them, and having the City Council adopt the maps as “best available data” wouldn’t alleviate that concern.

Has the city ever updated its floodplain maps?

Yes. The last updates were in 2011 and 2013 and were done as part of the city’s work on watershed master plans that began in the early 2000s, said Tim Zach, superintendent of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities stormwater watershed management division.

Now Lincoln is updating the maps as a “cooperating technical partner” with FEMA, which means it retains control of hiring engineers to do the floodplain “modeling,” Zach said, though FEMA must still review them. That will happen in four phases, each of which will require FEMA grants.

Does Waverly’s dry dam offer a solution?

Seacrest has suggested that smaller structural solutions could be considered to help mitigate the flood risk in areas of Lincoln and mentioned a recent project in Waverly that removed more than 90 properties from the floodplain.

About five years ago, Waverly and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District built a dry dam south of town to control the flow of stormwater along the Ash Hollow watershed that runs through the city.

About 2,000 acres of land collects rainwater during large storms and a dam built by the NRD controls flow through the watershed, said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South NRD. The project cost $2.8 million and the owner of the land still farms it.

Zillig said the magnitude of Lincoln’s storm drainage — 200,000-some acres compared with a couple thousand of acres of drainage in Waverly — makes such a solution more difficult.

One of the issues for using it for a smaller area in the city, Zillig said, is finding the land to collect the water, and landowners interested in participating.

Has the city made any concessions?

City officials said since they began talking with Seacrest they have made 14 significant changes to the regulations to try to address concerns.

Last week during a briefing to the City Council, Seacrest offered a list of additional proposed changes. If those were enacted, he said, his group would no longer ask for a delay to do the economic study. The group still would want to work collaboratively on funding sources and structural solutions.

Zach said the city is evaluating the latest proposed changes.

