'The choices that we make': How Lincoln's movements have changed since pandemic concerns set in

After that initial surge, the circulation of books and other materials from the city's library branches has declined, Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach said.

Library staff have extended due dates until May, waived a rule limiting DVD checkouts to 10 at a time and purchased the rights to more digital book offerings while access to branches remains restricted, she said.

Last month saw a 30% increase in e-book downloads from the library compared with the previous March, said Leach, noting that typical increases are closer to 15%-20%.

All branches closed their doors to the public March 20, but allow people to stop by and have a staff member take their book out to them.

Branch staff have heard gratitude from customers who praised the access, even if it remains limited, Leach said.

Some people have checked out 20 to 30 books at a time, she said.

