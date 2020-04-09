'The choices that we make': How Lincoln's movements have changed since pandemic concerns set in

Typically the bane of downtown Lincoln visitors, there's ample parking available these days, with some businesses closed and more people working at home.
Lincoln Parking Services Manager Wayne Mixdorf began watching the trends shortly after concerns about the coronavirus prompted the first significant disruption in limiting attendance at the boys state high school basketball tournament to relatives only.
Since March 16, the Monday following the tournament, on-street parking has dropped by 70%, and parking in the hourly stalls of city garages has dropped 90%, Mixdorf said.
These days, with restrictions gradually heightened, a lone, roving parking ambassador checks for meter compliance. The number of parking tickets written daily has dwindled from about 400 to 100.
Overall, movement across the city dropped last month as more people began working from home, schools sent students home to learn and the city implemented restrictions on certain businesses and public gatherings, according to traffic counts and an analysis by Google.
Traffic counters have detected a 40% drop in vehicles on city streets since the pandemic response heightened, with the largest drop, as high as 50%, coming during the morning commute.
"Our traffic data reflects the efforts you are making," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
The decrease in traffic has been less evident over the lunch hour, and the mayor hopes that signals people are patronizing local restaurants.
A state analysis last week showed 30% less traffic on Lincoln streets and 33% less traffic in the Omaha area. Gov. Pete Ricketts has challenged the cities to vie for the largest traffic reduction while encouraging residents to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Google's analysis of aggregated, anonymized location data from people in Lancaster County from mid-February to late March shows a 39% drop in trips to retail businesses, theaters and entertainment venues, and a 26% drop in trips to work compared with travel patterns from earlier in the year.
Grocery store and pharmacy trips dropped by about 20%, Google found, as more people are having groceries delivered.
StarTran saw an all-time daily low for bus riders March 26.
But trips to city parks shot up 156% in Lancaster County, bucking those overall movement trends.
While the city doesn't have data on the number of park visitors, anecdotally, more people seem to have flocked to open areas, especially on nicer days, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department Director Lynn Johnson said.
Some city trails have seen a surge of traffic, with thousands using trails last week.
It was a surge of use, including organized sports team practices, that led Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday to close down the city's 250 parks.
Gaylor Baird said she has not discussed closing Lincoln's parks, which she said have provided needed refuge to cooped-up residents. But residents need to follow rules for the size of gatherings and social distancing.
"This ultimately will come down to the choices that we make," Gaylor Baird said.
Parks staff have closed bathrooms and posted signs that playgrounds are closed, steps taken because of the city's inability to regularly disinfect these facilities, Johnson said.
Reports of team practices have spurred city officials to lock fenced ballfields wherever possible, Gaylor Baird said.
While it might be OK for members of the same household to play games using the same equipment, team sports pose a risk, she said.
Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington on Wednesday encouraged people to play follow the leader instead of tag, go fishing or hiking or biking together while maintaining proper distance.
Rather than team sports, people could use this time to perfect their tennis game or golf, she said.
Some city residents prepared for the pandemic with a focus on indoor escape by stocking up on books.
After that initial surge, the circulation of books and other materials from the city's library branches has declined, Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach said.
Library staff have extended due dates until May, waived a rule limiting DVD checkouts to 10 at a time and purchased the rights to more digital book offerings while access to branches remains restricted, she said.
Last month saw a 30% increase in e-book downloads from the library compared with the previous March, said Leach, noting that typical increases are closer to 15%-20%.
All branches closed their doors to the public March 20, but allow people to stop by and have a staff member take their book out to them.
Branch staff have heard gratitude from customers who praised the access, even if it remains limited, Leach said.
Some people have checked out 20 to 30 books at a time, she said.
Though the city doesn't have the data to track every means or movement, it continues tracking confirmed cases and indirect ways the virus may be manifesting itself in the community, the mayor said.
So residents should continue washing their hands, practicing physical distancing, quarantining if they are sick, and if they are not, staying home as much as possible, she said.
"These are our best means of slowing the spread of COVID-19," Gaylor Baird said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.