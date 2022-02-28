Testimony divided about whether incentive program to contractors would hurt or help

Workers and contractors turned out in force Monday to weigh in on a proposal to provide incentives on city projects to contractors who have apprenticeship programs.

And they had very different perspectives.

Supporters, many who participated in such programs, said apprenticeships allowed them to learn a trade and earn a living wage with benefits, and that the incentive is one way to help increase a needed skilled workforce.

David Notaro, a pipefitter and plumber, said he was one of five kids raised by a single mom and an apprenticeship program gave him direction and taught him skills beyond the trade, including how to give back to his community.

“I made a lot of bad decisions, I was aimless when I was younger and so school was not a great option. So when I came across the apprenticeship program I felt I’d been given a second chance, a place to earn money with increasingly better pay,” he said. “I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t be in support of something that will train the next generation of workers to fill positions we need.”

But contractors, the Lincoln Independent Business Association and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce all testified that the proposed ordinance, as written, was discriminatory toward many businesses who use other forms of training and doesn’t recognize local programs such as those through Southeast Community College.

Opponents said the proposal unfairly favors unionized shops and would hurt Lincoln contractors, many of whom aren’t unionized.

Steve Willis, CEO of Stephens & Smith Construction, said even though his company has an apprenticeship program he opposes the incentive program because apprenticeships are just a small part of the company’s training programs.

Opponents also said the incentives would cost the city, as would the work of having to administer the program and ensure compliance.

The proposed ordinance would give a 5% credit on city bids to contractors that use apprentices for at least 10% of their labor hours. The company must use an apprenticeship program registered with either the federal or state department of labor, or be a training program authorized by a union.

The ordinance would apply to bids of at least $250,000.

Councilman James Michael Bowers said he introduced the proposal to help increase the pool of skilled workers in Lincoln. A similar ordinance passed in Omaha with no opposition.

The proposal also would help ensure contractors complied with workers' compensation and payroll laws. Opponents said those protections already exist.

Chris Merk, a carpenter, said he got into an apprentice program through Job Corps, and not only learned the trade, but how unions protect workers.

“I’ve watched our wages stagnate for years. What this bill allows us to do is displace some of that discrepancy,” he said. “The economics of funding people to buy houses and cars and support families ... is where we need to have our hearts.”

Todd Wiltgen, with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said as written the proposal puts small and minority-owned companies at a disadvantage and would have a negative fiscal impact on the city.

Following a lengthy public hearing, the council put the issue on hold at least until March 21 — when there would be another public hearing — assuming the two sides reached consensus. A roundtable discussion with proponents and opponents is scheduled for later this week.

