'Tell Grandma to visit Lincoln and watch you compete at rodeo' — Event Center makes marketing push

Lancaster Event Center staff have set about roping as many relatives of rodeo competitors into Lincoln next July for the city's first go-round with the National High School Rodeo Finals.
The center's marketing efforts will include an emailed Thanksgiving dinner table pitch to rodeo families giving them talking points on the Lincoln rodeo.
LEC Managing Director Amy Dickerson wants high school-aged competitors to tell their relatives Lincoln will have the hotel rooms to host this rodeo, unlike the smaller Wyoming towns that have long hosted the 10-day, international event with half as many rooms as Lincoln.
And for Christmas, LEC staff want rodeo fans to stuff stockings with advance-priced wristbands for the rodeo, the first of four planned rodeos transforming the event center over the next 10 years.
Ads running in rodeo magazines and online are already selling next July as "a rodeo vacation you'll never forget" and telling competitors "We'll be ready. Now all you have to do is qualify."
They're part of a $211,000 marketing effort funded by the Nebraska Department of Tourism that's in full gear and aims to fill hotel rooms in Lincoln for an event that's traditionally camping heavy.
Rodeo families have traditionally had to ration whom they could bring to watch their high schoolers compete, Dickerson told Lancaster County Board and Lancaster County Ag Society Board members earlier this month.
"Imagine you're in high school, and your family makes it to the international Olympics of rodeo at the high school level, right before a lot of them go pro, and they couldn't bring their aunts and uncles and their cousins and maybe even both sets of grandparents because there wasn't enough hotel rooms," Dickerson said.
It's part of the reason why organizers of the annual event opted to try new destinations after years of staging the event in the Wyoming towns of Rock Springs (pop. 23,300) and Gillette (pop. 30,560).
To host the rodeo in 2020, 2021, 2026 and 2027 in Lincoln, the Lancaster County Board has awarded the Event Center nearly $6.5 million in lodging tax grant funds to expand and outfit the campgrounds, erect a grandstand and make other improvements.
With trenching to provide power to the campgrounds complete, the center is now looking to put up the grandstand and hopes to pour footings in December, should city permits be approved for the work.
The center's already reached agreements with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to host additional campers and parking on vacant land across Havelock Avenue, north of the Event Center.
The Event Center sits on nearly 200 acres, which is significantly smaller than the Gillette, Wyoming, site that has hosted the rodeo 13 times.
Greg Rook, the Lancaster Event Center's operations director, previously worked at the Gillette fairgrounds and has been hard at work to ensure the Lincoln facility makes the most efficient use of its space.
One of the biggest challenges operationally will be finding the volunteers needed to fill 650 shifts spanning the 10 days of the rodeo, including round-the-clock check-ins the first few days, Rook said.
Five days after the rodeo ends, the Lancaster Super Fair starts.
Event Center staff have been planning for that tight transition since 2017, Dickerson said.
And they may likely be hosting a national, multi-day event 11 days after the Super Fair's conclusion Aug. 8, she said.
Next year, the Event Center expects as much as 35% growth in its business, and preventing staff burnout is one of the challenges coinciding with 2020's excitement, Dickerson said.
"You guys have just got to be pumped," Commissioner Roma Amundson said.
"Pumped and tired," Dickerson said.
Commissioner Rick Vest replied with a joke: "You think you’re tired now ..."
