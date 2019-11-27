'Tell Grandma to visit Lincoln and watch you compete at rodeo' — Event Center makes marketing push

"Imagine you're in high school, and your family makes it to the international Olympics of rodeo at the high school level, right before a lot of them go pro, and they couldn't bring their aunts and uncles and their cousins and maybe even both sets of grandparents because there wasn't enough hotel rooms," Dickerson said.

It's part of the reason why organizers of the annual event opted to try new destinations after years of staging the event in the Wyoming towns of Rock Springs (pop. 23,300) and Gillette (pop. 30,560).

To host the rodeo in 2020, 2021, 2026 and 2027 in Lincoln, the Lancaster County Board has awarded the Event Center nearly $6.5 million in lodging tax grant funds to expand and outfit the campgrounds, erect a grandstand and make other improvements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With trenching to provide power to the campgrounds complete, the center is now looking to put up the grandstand and hopes to pour footings in December, should city permits be approved for the work.

The center's already reached agreements with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to host additional campers and parking on vacant land across Havelock Avenue, north of the Event Center.