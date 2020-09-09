Technical glitch again delays results for COVID tests done through Test Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A technical glitch prevented results from coronavirus tests collected through Test Nebraska sites late last week from being reported over the weekend.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the snag occurred on Friday, leaving tests to go unreported through the Labor Day weekend.

The error was resolved late Monday, and results were sent to those awaiting COVID-19 test results on Tuesday, Ricketts said.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, more than 7,100 tests were reported on Tuesday -- the biggest number since May 16, when more than 5,700 test results were entered -- including 502 positives.

That's a big increase over the weekend, when about 1,300 tests were reported on Saturday; 649 on Sunday; and 854 on Monday.

In late August, the state said the data system for Qualtrics, one of three Utah-based companies hired by the state to boost Nebraska's coronavirus testing capabilities, had stopped pushing results to a second system.