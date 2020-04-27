Taller air-conditioned outbuildings will be allowed within Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln City Council loosened restrictions on the heights of air-conditioned outbuildings Monday, green-lighting a north Lincoln couple's project to build a barn taller than their house.

Dr. Jonathan Henning and Paige Duncan plan to add a barn adjacent to their two-story, 25-foot-tall home in a tree-covered area of north Lincoln near Interstate 80.

Previously, city rules allowed for an unheated shed built outside the setback from a home to be as tall as zoning rules allow for that property, but an air-conditioned shed can only be as tall as the home.

With the amendment, the accessory building could be as tall as the maximum building height allowed under zoning rules on that property as long as it had heating and air conditioning.

Those buildings, though, would need to be outside the setback from the home, and city planning staff believe making this change would not create significant negative effects on neighboring properties, the summary said.

No one opposed the proposal at a public hearing last week, and the change was adopted Monday without discussion.