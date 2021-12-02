'Taking affordable housing to a whole new level': Lincoln nonprofit will help coordinate, subsidize city's efforts

Expanding Community Development Resources' mission does both, officials said.

In taking on affordable housing in addition to assisting small businesses, the organization will act as a clearinghouse of sorts to better take advantage of and layer various financial resources, said Mark Hansen, a retired banker who is volunteering to help get the nonprofit’s efforts underway.

“What Community Development Resources will be is a conduit to work through all the complexities of financing, like a co-op for the community,” he said.

The nonprofit plans to raise $10 million, which will allow its assets to grow to $50 million, most of which will be used for affordable housing development, offering grants or low-interest loans. The organization is a Community Development Financial Institution, a federal designation that allows it to apply for a variety of federal grant or loan programs.

The other role of the nonprofit will be to act as an advocacy and education arm of affordable housing efforts, helping the community understand the need, said Wynn Hjermstad with the city’s Urban Development Department.

Part of that is understanding what city officials mean by affordable housing.