Tabitha's intergenerational housing project moves forward despite neighbors' concerns

This project dramatically increases the density of the neighborhood, which is what concerns neighbors, he said. The largest multi-family building in the neighborhood now is a 12-plex. This project would be the equivalent to 14-plexes on each of those nine lots Tabitha purchased, he said.

“We support Tabitha and their efforts but we are throwing down a marker for future development. We don’t want this to become a precedent for development,” he said. “But for the involvement of Tabitha we would oppose this with pitchforks and public meetings and petitions and news conferences.”

Council members said they did not consider this a precedent to future development and would continue to work with the neighborhood association to protect the area. Several council members noted changes Tabitha had made to the project — including changing setbacks, landscaping and height plans — in an effort to work with neighbors.

The goals of the project — planned for about 100-110 residents 65 or older and about 20 health services students from Bryan College of Health Sciences — was also important, council members said.