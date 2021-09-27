Tabitha plans intergenerational living community near 48th and L streets

Tabitha wants to build a first-of-its-kind intergenerational housing community for seniors and Bryan College of Health Sciences students.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved the first step needed for the project to move forward: finding about 53 acres along 48th Street between A and L streets blighted.

The area includes the Tabitha Senior Care campus west of 48th from Randolph to J streets.

The blight designation means Tabitha could be eligible for tax-increment financing, though because it is a nonprofit it would have to designate the property as private and pay taxes on it.

TIF allows developers to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

Christie Hinrichs, president and CEO of Tabitha, told the council that the four-story, 128-unit apartment complex on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets would be for about 100-110 residents 65 or older and about 20 health services students.

The goals are two-fold, she said: To address loneliness that affects many senior citizens — a problem brought to the forefront by the pandemic — and to encourage more health services students to consider working with seniors.