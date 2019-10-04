A city survey seeking input on needed Lincoln street repairs will close Oct. 14, a city spokesman said in a news release.
The survey, found on Streets.lincoln.ne.gov, lets people highlight stretches of road needing attention and weigh in on what project priorities the city should have when selecting what streets to repair with the new quarter-cent sales tax funds.
Local businesses began collecting those taxes Oct. 1, and city officials project it will generate $13 million annually over its six-year lifespan.
This survey coincided with five open house events held across the city to seek public input.
Later this month, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Advisory Committee on Transportation will meet and decide which street repairs to recommend the city pay for with this new revenue stream.
The Lincoln City Council will have a public hearing on those recommendations before it adopts a plan.