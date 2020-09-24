 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Survey asks for public input on Lincoln transportation system
View Comments

Survey asks for public input on Lincoln transportation system

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department is seeking input on its plan for the future of transportation in Lincoln. 

Community members can fill out an online survey about the plan's goals, modes of transportation, opportunities and trends on its website, lrtplincolnmpo.com, through Oct. 19. The website also includes a presentation about the plan's goals and related information.

The long-range plan is designed to give Lincoln and Lancaster County a blueprint for how the transportation system will develop over the next 30 years, according to a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department news release.

The plan is updated every five years and is developed along with the larger Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan. 

Public input will guide the strategies and priorities of the plan and future transportation investments, planning director David Cary said.

The planning process will continue through 2021, and the plan is expected to go to the Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization Officials Committee for approval in late 2021. 

City Hall logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News