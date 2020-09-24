Survey asks for public input on Lincoln transportation system

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department is seeking input on its plan for the future of transportation in Lincoln.

Community members can fill out an online survey about the plan's goals, modes of transportation, opportunities and trends on its website, lrtplincolnmpo.com, through Oct. 19. The website also includes a presentation about the plan's goals and related information.

The long-range plan is designed to give Lincoln and Lancaster County a blueprint for how the transportation system will develop over the next 30 years, according to a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department news release.

The plan is updated every five years and is developed along with the larger Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan.

Public input will guide the strategies and priorities of the plan and future transportation investments, planning director David Cary said.

The planning process will continue through 2021, and the plan is expected to go to the Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization Officials Committee for approval in late 2021.

