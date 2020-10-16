 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supreme Court rejects last challenge to payday lending initiative
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Supreme Court rejects last challenge to payday lending initiative

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2020

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging signatures on a petition initiative capping the annual percentage rates payday lenders can charge had been gathered improperly.

Brian Chaney, of Omaha, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen and sponsors of the petition drive in September, alleging that at least 188 people were not read the full object statement of the measure before they signed.

Those individuals filed sworn and notarized affidavits, and if removed, would have meant the petition failed to gather 5% of signatures in the 38 counties required by law, disqualifying it for the ballot, Chaney said in his initial complaint.

Ballot measure would cap payday loan rates at 36%

But Lancaster County District Court Judge Robert Otte dismissed the challenge in early September, saying it had been filed after the deadline set by state law, and said circulators were only required to "summarize, generally, the object or purpose" of the petition — not read it verbatim.

Chaney, who worked in the payday loan industry, appealed the decision to the Nebraska Supreme Court, which unanimously affirmed Otte's decision in a opinion announced Friday.

In addressing the deadline question, the court noted that while Chaney was unable to obtain copies of the petition until after it had been certified for the ballot, that did not preclude the signatories from seeking to withdraw their signatures before the deadline.

"In short, Chaney argues that challenges to an initiative petition must have the opportunity to obtain the identities of petition signers and contact them before the time to withdraw their signatures expires," the opinion states. "We view this as a policy argument properly directed to the Legislature."

TV ads backing payday lending measure set to air statewide

Justices also rejected the argument that circulators should be required to read the object statement on the petition verbatim, indicating such a narrow interpretation of the state statute "could unduly restrict the power of initiative."

"As we have often said, the right of initiative is precious to the people and is one which courts are zealous to preserve to the fullest tenable measure of spirit as well as letter," the opinion states.

The court also said Chaney failed to provide evidence to back his assertion that circulators had obtained signatures through fraud.

Lawsuit seeks to invalidate ballot measure capping payday loan rates after signatures withdrawn

With Friday's order, the Supreme Court settled the last legal challenge against Initiative 428, which could lower payday loan rates from 400% annually to 36%, in this fall's general election.

The state's highest court previously affirmed a Lancaster County District Court judge's ruling that language on the ballot referencing "payday lenders" instead of "delayed deposit services licensees" was both "sufficient" and "fair."

A district court judge also rejected a lawsuit alleging Initiative 428 violated the single-subject rule for ballot measures.

Catholic bishops oppose casino gambling, support payday interest limits

General election Voter's Guide

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News