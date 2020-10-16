Supreme Court rejects last challenge to payday lending initiative

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging signatures on a petition initiative capping the annual percentage rates payday lenders can charge had been gathered improperly.
Brian Chaney, of Omaha, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen and sponsors of the petition drive in September, alleging that at least 188 people were not read the full object statement of the measure before they signed.
Those individuals filed sworn and notarized affidavits, and if removed, would have meant the petition failed to gather 5% of signatures in the 38 counties required by law, disqualifying it for the ballot, Chaney said in his initial complaint.
But Lancaster County District Court Judge Robert Otte dismissed the challenge in early September, saying it had been filed after the deadline set by state law, and said circulators were only required to "summarize, generally, the object or purpose" of the petition — not read it verbatim.
Chaney, who worked in the payday loan industry, appealed the decision to the Nebraska Supreme Court, which unanimously affirmed Otte's decision in a opinion announced Friday.
In addressing the deadline question, the court noted that while Chaney was unable to obtain copies of the petition until after it had been certified for the ballot, that did not preclude the signatories from seeking to withdraw their signatures before the deadline.
"In short, Chaney argues that challenges to an initiative petition must have the opportunity to obtain the identities of petition signers and contact them before the time to withdraw their signatures expires," the opinion states. "We view this as a policy argument properly directed to the Legislature."
Justices also rejected the argument that circulators should be required to read the object statement on the petition verbatim, indicating such a narrow interpretation of the state statute "could unduly restrict the power of initiative."
"As we have often said, the right of initiative is precious to the people and is one which courts are zealous to preserve to the fullest tenable measure of spirit as well as letter," the opinion states.
The court also said Chaney failed to provide evidence to back his assertion that circulators had obtained signatures through fraud.
With Friday's order, the Supreme Court settled the last legal challenge against Initiative 428, which could lower payday loan rates from 400% annually to 36%, in this fall's general election.
The state's highest court previously affirmed a Lancaster County District Court judge's ruling that language on the ballot referencing "payday lenders" instead of "delayed deposit services licensees" was both "sufficient" and "fair."
A district court judge also rejected a lawsuit alleging Initiative 428 violated the single-subject rule for ballot measures.
