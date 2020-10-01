Supreme Court hears last challenge to payday lending initiative

Nebraskans who opted to vote by mail this election cycle may have already recorded their decision on Initiative 428.
The measure to lower payday loan rates to 36% survived legal challenges aiming to keep it off the Nov. 3 ballot and over the ballot language.
A final lawsuit against the petition drive was before the state's highest court Thursday, however, where attorneys argued whether or not circulators had properly gathered signatures.
Brian Chaney, who worked in the payday loan industry, sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen and sponsors of Nebraskans for Responsible Lending last month, pointing to affidavits of 188 signers who said circulators had failed to read to them the initiative's object statement in full.
If their names were removed, the petition would have failed to gather 5% of signatures in the requisite 38 counties, meaning it would not have qualified for the ballot.
The challenge was dismissed by Lancaster County District Court Judge Robert R. Otte, who said the affidavits were filed after the deadline for doing so and that circulators were only required to "summarize, generally, the object or purpose of the petition in a way that is not misleading."
Chaney's attorney, Scott Lautenbaugh, told justices the 2009 Lancaster County District Court ruling Otte relied upon left too much room for interpretation by circulators.
"We think that opens a Pandora's box to what is an adequate summary," Lautenbaugh said.
Requiring the object statement of the petition to be read in its entirety would provide a "safe harbor" for the circulators and signers alike, he added.
Justice William Cassel questioned if Lautenbaugh considered the object statement to be read in full if a circulator inadvertently missed a word -- even something as small as "the."
The Omaha attorney and former state senator said the court could set a level of "substantial compliance" circulators needed to meet when reading the object statement.
Arguing on behalf of Evnen, Assistant Attorney General Ryan Post said that Lautenbaugh's suggestion that reading the object statement in full as a matter of preventing fraud ignored other mechanisms put into law.
While there is no way for circulators to ensure signers read the petition before adding their signature, Post said, the information was available to them on the petition if they choose to read it or if they thought the circulator had not given them all the information.
There are also criminal penalties for circulators who obtain signatures fraudulently, he added.
Mark Laughlin, who represents the sponsors of Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, said requiring circulators to read the object statement in full to each potential signer would impose a "heavy burden" on petition backers.
The court will issue its ruling on the challenge at a later date, but it doesn't appear the decision will affect the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Earlier in oral arguments, Post said that now that the issue was before voters, there was no option available under law to remove signatures from the petition.
