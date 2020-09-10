Supreme Court clears the way for payday lending initiative to appear on ballot

“We further agree with the district court that the Attorney General’s decision to use ‘payday lenders’ clarifies the measure, because no evidence was presented that the general public knows the meaning of the term ‘delayed deposit services licensees,’” the court concluded.

The justices also noted that while statute allows for a review of ballot titles written by the attorney general, it does not allow for judicial review of explanatory statements that go before voters.

"Accordingly, we believe it best to leave any corrective action regarding (state statutes related to ballot title) to the Legislature," the court wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, a Lancaster County District Court judge dismissed a separate lawsuit against Evnen and the initiative’s sponsors after more than 180 people said they signed the petition without being fully aware of what they were signing.

Brian Chaney, an Omaha man who worked in the payday loan industry, alleged petition circulators did not read the full object statement to signers.

But Judge Robert R. Otte said the challenge did not meet the deadline outlined in state statute, which says any affidavits to remove names from a petition must be filed with election officials “prior to or on the day the petition is filed for verification.”