Stretch of sidewalks in downtown Lincoln getting a face-lift

Sidewalks and curbs along a stretch of 14th Street in downtown Lincoln are getting a face-lift, improvements that will be paid for with tax-increment financing from a 14-year-old project.

The City Council recently approved a resolution to expand TIF — a financing tool that allows the future property taxes a redevelopment generates to pay for certain costs — on a project first approved in 2008.

Then, the city authorized $764,000 in TIF for the Lincoln Flats/Bank of the West project to renovate a commercial building at 1314 O St. into a first-floor commercial space and 24 condominiums. Lincoln Flats opened in 2013.

At the time, the city was more conservative in its use of TIF, in part because the city often held the notes on the loans, said Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager for the city’s Urban Development Department.

Changes in the way financing is set up and the way future redevelopments are calculated now allow the developer to take more risk, so urban development directors asked — and the City Council approved — authorizing up to $500,000 in additional TIF.

Council members Richard Meginnis and James Michael Bowers voted against the proposal. Meginnis said he saw the move as a “money grab” by the city for something it didn’t need earlier. He said it didn’t pass the “but for” test — but for the money, the project wouldn’t happen.

Salem said she understood Meginnis’ concerns but said the streetscapes had been identified early on in the Lincoln Flats project, but because the city was trying to be conservative, it cut those improvements from the list of priorities.

Now, the money will be used to upgrade the sidewalk and curbs on the west side of 14th Street along the University Square parking garage. The main floor of the garage was once a drive-thru for Bank of the West, but is now used for parking.

A developer plans to turn that first-floor parking into commercial space, and the city’s sidewalk improvements would go along with that, Salem said.

Other streetscape improvements could be made outside the condominiums along the north side of O Street between 13th and 14th streets, and an alley north of Lincoln Flats.

In broader terms, the improvements play into the city’s downtown “principal corridors project,” an ambitious project to revitalize key entryways and streetscapes in the downtown area. Part of that is creating a music district, which is likely to involve that stretch of 14th Street.