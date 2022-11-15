Stretch of Nebraska 2 that cuts through Lincoln becoming Nebraska Parkway this week

The process of transitioning a stretch of Nebraska 2 to a city street named Nebraska Parkway will start this week.

City officials announced Tuesday that Lincoln Transportation and Utilities employees will begin changing signs on the stretch of Nebraska 2 that runs from U.S. 77 to 120th Street.

The name change is necessary because the Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to relinquish the 9-mile portion of the street to the city once South Beltway work is complete next year. The new road will officially become part of Nebraska 2.

The Nebraska Parkway name was proposed to the city’s Street Name Change Committee by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department. The name change was approved by the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board in 2020.

The Transportation and Utilities Department will have to replace more than 400 traffic signs, and most of that work will take place next month. Old street signs will be resurfaced for further use.

The street name change will require one resident, nine businesses and three State of Nebraska Department office buildings to update their addresses. The department has notified the individuals who are directly affected.

“This effort will provide some time for drivers to become familiar with street signage that meets City of Lincoln traffic standards along this street and encourage businesses to update their office documents and advertisements,” Liz Elliott, LTU director, said in a news release.

Thomas Shafer, assistant director of transportation, said once the relinquishment is complete and the city takes full responsibility for the street, LTU will review the corridor to determine possible opportunities for future street improvements.