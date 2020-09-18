Streetscape visions for growing downtown Lincoln unveiled

Detailed concepts show how the city could provide a face-lift to streets and sidewalks of an aging but up-and-coming area of downtown directly south of the Haymarket.
Renderings available for public review show planter boxes, decorative lighting, accented paving, an art walk along a Rosa Parks Way on-ramp and how the area under the overpass between Sixth and Seventh streets could become a food truck hub.
The streetscape plan would make the area more walkable and reconfigure street parking in the historically industrial sector planners call Haymarket South.
J Street west of the city-county government complex could become a boulevard much like Lincoln Mall to the east of the complex, with trees, flowers and grass growing in a new median.
The area bounded by Sixth and Ninth streets from J to N streets is seen as the next key district for downtown development as the West Haymarket nears completion.
“Now, more than ever, we recognize the importance of creating comfortable public spaces and access to parks and green space," said Lincoln Urban Development Director Dan Marvin. “The implementation of this plan will help to create physical connections between parks, housing, employment and commerce. These safe connections and infrastructure improvements will further build more resilient and more equitable neighborhoods.”
Hallie Salem, the project lead for the city, said portions of Haymarket South lack sidewalks, meaning pedestrians need to cross into the street to get around, and improving sidewalks and lighting in the area will help safely connect the Haymarket and South Salt Creek neighborhoods and improve the district's own livability.
Already, the area features the 8N Lofts apartment building at Eighth and N streets, and apartments at Canopy and N streets and a downtown park are planned for the area's northwestern end.
Lincoln Urban Development officials want public feedback on various concepts for streets in the district.
The concepts illustrated and designed by The Clark Enerson Partners follow open house events last year and feature aspects of the project likely to be phased in as the city works with the various businesses and property owners to make the connectivity improvements.
For example, the first phase of work would focus simply on improving the parking lot below the Rosa Parks Way overpass and improve lighting there.
The gravel parking lot needs to be paved and reconfigured.
Lighting expected to go under the bridge would not be the decorative lights envisioned in long-term concepts, which show decorative lights and an area for food truck rallies.
Those improvements could come once funding for the maintenance of picnic tables or other facilities is in place, Salem said.
To view the images and comment, visit lincoln.ne.gov and search the keywords "Haymarket plan."
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Haymarket South Streetscape and Parking Improvements
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.