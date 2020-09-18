Streetscape visions for growing downtown Lincoln unveiled

Hallie Salem, the project lead for the city, said portions of Haymarket South lack sidewalks, meaning pedestrians need to cross into the street to get around, and improving sidewalks and lighting in the area will help safely connect the Haymarket and South Salt Creek neighborhoods and improve the district's own livability.

Already, the area features the 8N Lofts apartment building at Eighth and N streets, and apartments at Canopy and N streets and a downtown park are planned for the area's northwestern end.

Lincoln Urban Development officials want public feedback on various concepts for streets in the district.

The concepts illustrated and designed by The Clark Enerson Partners follow open house events last year and feature aspects of the project likely to be phased in as the city works with the various businesses and property owners to make the connectivity improvements.

For example, the first phase of work would focus simply on improving the parking lot below the Rosa Parks Way overpass and improve lighting there.

The gravel parking lot needs to be paved and reconfigured.