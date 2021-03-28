Statue of La Flesche Picotte, first Native doctor, to find home on Centennial Mall

A bronze statue honoring Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first credentialed Native doctor in the U.S., will find a permanent home on Centennial Mall this fall.

The Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission on Friday approved placement of the statue at Centennial Mall and M Street near the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

Picotte, who was born on the Omaha Reservation in northeast Nebraska in 1865 and died in 1915, famously became the first Native to earn a medical degree in 1889 and credited her career spark to the unequal care provided to the Omaha people by white doctors, according to a biography by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

After receiving her degree, she returned to the reservation to care for Native and non-Native residents, and two years before her death, Picotte opened a hospital in Walthill.

Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs Executive Director Judi gaiashkibos said she has wanted to find a way to honor Picotte since the installation of a Chief Standing Bear statue on the mall in 2017.

Personally, gaiashkibos views Picotte as a role model for her own two daughters and a symbol of resiliency, Native equality and women's equality, she said.