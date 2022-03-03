State Supreme Court to decide whether Morfeld eligible to run for county attorney

The question of whether state Sen. Adam Morfeld is eligible to run for Lancaster County Attorney isn’t settled yet.

Attorneys for the state and local Republican Party on Thursday appealed this week's Lancaster County District Court ruling that sided with the county election commissioner in finding that Morfeld met the statutory requirements for his name to appear on the May 10 primary ballot.

The Nebraska Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday.

The time frame for a decision is short: State law requires a decision reversing the election commissioner’s finding by March 16.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman ruled this week that the GOP attorneys failed to prove Morfeld “has not practiced law in a constant, daily or routine manner.”

The state and local GOP originally raised the question in an objection filed with the election commissioner, arguing Morfeld doesn’t meet the requirement in state law that he has “actively practiced law” for at least the last two years. Election Commissioner Dave Shively denied the objection and said Morfeld could be on the ballot.

That led to the district court lawsuit, and now the hearing before the Supreme Court.

At issue is whether Morfeld’s work as executive director of his nonprofit Civic Nebraska, as co-chair of a group trying to get the medical marijuana issue on the ballot and as a member of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee fits the statutory requirement.

Morfeld’s attorney argues the definition should be liberally interpreted; GOP attorneys say the court should follow attorney practice and bar admission rules enacted by the Supreme Court, a threshold they say Morfeld doesn’t meet.

Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon, a Republican and longtime deputy county attorney appointed to replace Joe Kelly when he became U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. Condon ran unopposed in 2018.

